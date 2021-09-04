Kwara State government has commenced the clearing and evacuation of debris from Asa River to prevent flooding in Ilorin, the state capital.

The exercise which began on Sunday at Unity Road axis of Asa River was led by the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Oluwatobi Banigbe and the chairman, Environmental Task Force, Alh Razaq Jidah.

The state government is carrying out the exercise in partnership with the State Fire Service and the professional local divers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner told journalists that upon realisation that there were debris blocking the free flow of the river water, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed the ministry and the environmental task force to ensure that the clearing and evacuation are done with utmost urgency.

“We are here doing the job, we don’t need to go through memo writing because that will actually take a lot of time and the Governor does not want any room for delay as lives and properties of Kwarans are of paramount importance to him.

“The youths, professional local divers are the people engaged for the evacuation, so in a way this is serving for quick job opportunity for people who are professionals and willing.

“Exactly a week ago, a delegation came from the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Fund Office to inspect the river seeking permànent solution, so dredging has actually been awarded, and now there will be channelisation where structures will be erected at the two sides of the river to stop overflow,” Banigbe said.