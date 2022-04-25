As the rainy season approaches, the Kwara State government has cautioned residents of Ilorin, the state capital, against dumping refuse in drainages so as not to block waterways.

The state’s commissioner for environment, Hon Abosede Buraimoh, gave the warning while inspecting flood prone areas in the Ilorin metropolis.

She identified blocked drainages occasioned by indiscriminate refuse dump by residents as one of the major causes of flooding in the capital city.

Buraimoh described as worrisome the rate at which wastes were being dumped on roads median despite the various enlightenment programmes undertaken to sensitize the people of the state on the unacceptable practice.

“This habit has become a habitual one which should be curtailed on time before it gets out of hand.

“Wastes dumped indiscriminately pose great hazards to human health, so people should patronize the commercial waste contractors for adequate waste disposal,” the commissioner added.

She warned that anyone caught dumping refuse indiscriminately will face the wrath of the law.