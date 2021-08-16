Kwara State government has warned the people of the state against dumping refuse in drainages to avoid flooding.

The state commissioner for environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, gave the warning in Ilorin, the state capital while enlightening residents on proper waste disposal.

Banigbe frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the people towards proper waste disposal and personal hygiene.

She advised the people without dustbins in their areas to patronise the commercial waste contractors for proper evacuation of their waste and places where dustbins are placed.

The commissioner said all local governments are involved in the environmental issues as their environmental officers are always carried along in the scheme of things.

She said relevant government bodies are also working with the ministry in curbing environmental problems in the state.