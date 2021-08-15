The Kwara State government has warned residents of the state against dumping refuse in drainages.

The state’s commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe, gave the warning in Ilorin, the state capital while enlightening residents on proper waste disposal.

Banigbe frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of the people towards proper waste disposal and personal hygiene.

ADVERTISEMENT

She advised the people without waste collecting bins in their areas to patronise the commercial waste contractors for proper evacuation of their waste and places where rorobins are placed.

The commissioner said all local government areas are all involved in the environmental issues as their environmental officers are always carried along in the scheme of things.

She said relevant government bodies are also working with the ministry in curbing environmental challenges in the state.