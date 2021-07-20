The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned those living in flood plains to relocate to safe higher grounds across the country.

Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, while felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir also called on relevant authorities and communities to clear blocked drainages to allow for free flow of rain water.

It should be noted that NEMA has commenced a special safety campaign in support of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders to reduce road crashes and assist accident victims during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The campaign which is tagged “Safe Eid-El-Kabir” commenced on Sunday and will continue throughout the week as NEMA staff are deployed to strategic locations with officials of the FRSC and other stakeholders to monitor and support free and safe movement of vehicles in this festive season when there is always increased usage of the roads.

Ahmed also advised the people to be safety conscious and obey traffic rules.

