Heavy rains which resulted to flooding have sacked no fewer than 2000 people from their homes and submerged houses in Adamawa State.

This was disclosed by the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA).

The executive secretary of the agency, Dr. Mohamed Sulaiman, confirmed that 227 houses and 300 farmlands were destroyed by the torrential rains.

Suleiman said 850 of the victims and 161 houses were in Duhu in Madagali and Song councils.

He recalled that between August 11 and 12, more than 150 farmlands and about 66 houses were also destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Shelleng Local Government Area.

“In less than a week, the agency has recorded two heavy floods where about 227 houses, 300 farmlands and over 2,000 people were affected in the state,” he added.

He said the agency and other sister organisations were working to offer assistance to the affected communities.