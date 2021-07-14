Tragedy struck in Ondo West local government area of Ondo State on Tuesday when two commercial motorcyclists also known as Okada riders, were swept away by flood.

The flood, according to a source, was occasioned by a torrential downpour, which started around 5:30pm till 8pm.

LEADERSHIP learnt that one person was lucky as he was rescued by the people around while the lifeless bodies of the two victims were found in the Oka area of the town beside a collapsed bridge on the same day.

Also, property worth millions of naira were destroyed by the flood.

The incident was said to prompted the residents of the community to troop out and protest total neglect of the area by the state government.

The protesters, who blocked the road, to vent their anger over the unfortunate incident, expressed their displeasure over the repeated flooding of the area whenever it rains.

According to one of them, one of the victims identified as Aderemi was the chairman of the association Okada riders known as ACOMORAN in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo town and the yet-to-be identified second victim, were swept away by the flood which also wreaked havoc in the area on the fateful day.

He said residents of the town have been thrown into mourning following the death of the two Okada rider and attendant havoc caused by the flood.