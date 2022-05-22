The Delta State Government has commenced serving abatement notices to all owners of illegal structures and shanties including containerized shops around the flood prone areas of the state as predicted by NIMET.

Chairman , Delta State task force on environment, Hon. Sylvester Oromoni explained that despite warnings, illegal structures and shanties including containerised shops were directly constructed/placed in the pathway of drainages and canals around the flood prone areas of the state thereby blocking the free flow of water during rainfall.

He added that perennial flooding being experienced in some parts of the State was not natural but ‘Man-Made Disaster’ due to the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into both primary and secondary water channels by members of the public.

While stressing that the present administration is spending much on infrastructural development which includes clearing of drainages and canals across the State, Oromoni said there is a need for members of the public to support the government in securing the environment.

He implored owners of such illegal structures, shanties and containerised shops around the affected areas including those who erected unapproved structures to abate all or have them demolished by the Task Force.

Oromoni who seeks for a total compliance and maximum cooperation from the people, however, advised environmental abusers around the area to relocate as anyone arrested would be immediately charged to court for prosecution.