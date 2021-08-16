Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has directed Ministries of Environment, Humanitarian Affairs and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to liaise with downstream communities to relocate to safer locations as the rains intensifies.

The governor had in a statement by his director general, Press Affairs, Mamman Mohammed said, “There are warnings from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) indicating heavy rainfall with massive floods that will affect some states including some parts of Yobe state, we should therefore make quick and fast arrangements to ensure the safety of our people” he said

The governor directed the key ministries and SEMA to work out a realistic and acceptable means of assisting the vulnerable communities, especially those living on riverbanks to relocate to safer locations.

“The ministries and SEMA should work out comprehensive and proactive measures to ensure the safety of the people before the much anticipated floods.

“The ministries should work along with the communities to reach mutual agreements on the choice of locations as well as the mode of movements.

He assured that the government will provide the necessary support to ensure the safety of the vulnerable communities.

The governor called on the communities to cooperate with the relevant agencies to provide the required support and assistance.