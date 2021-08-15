Many residents of Adamawa, Bauchi and Jigawa states have come under devastating effect of excessive flooding in their communities.

The ravaging floods are reported to have taken a heavy toll on properties and farmlands.

In Adamawa, the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) yesterday said 66 houses and 150 farmlands were destroyed by flood in Lababiri village, Bakta district in Shelleng local government area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive secretary of ADSEMA, Dr Mohamed Sulaiman, told newsmen in Yola yesterday that the flood occurred between Aug. 11 and 12, following uninterrupted torrential downpours that lasted for two days.

“The agency received a report of the incident in Lababiri village where more than 150 farmlands and about 66 houses were destroyed by the flood,” Sulaiman said.

He said people of the affected community, were currently taking refuge in neighbouring villages.

He said the number of casualties were yet to be ascertained, adding that it had deployed some staff for more details and emergency services.

In Bauchi, many houses, farmlands, animals, and property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the recent flood in Kirfi local government area of the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed who commiserated with the victims during a visit yesterday said the state government would undertake an enumeration of the houses, animals and other property destroyed by the flood in the area.

Mohammed assured that the state government would soon send a proposal to the House of Assembly seeking assistance for the affected persons to alleviate their sufferings.

“Definitely, we are not going to rebuild everything, but what I assure you, as your own son and as a leader in Bauchi, is that I will form a technical committee that would design and enumerate in terms of engineering so that we can proffer engineering solutions to the perennial flood in Kirfi.”

The governor, while assessing the extent of damage caused by the flood said he had, in the interim, given a directive for the provision of two trailer loads of rice and maize to be distributed to the victims.

“And we are going to send blankets, clothes and other relief materials to you”, the governor told the angry looking victims.

Bala reminded the people of Kirfi, especially those building on the flood drain, to avoid doing so, as the plain or river would always find its course. He also promised that the state government would provide drainages and culverts to avoid a repeat.

He also said his administration would immediately contact President Muhammadu Buhari for urgent intervention.

Mohammed called on traditional and religious leaders in the area to be just in the distribution of the relief items among the affected households.

The chairman, Kirfi local government area, Alhaji Garba Musa Bara, said the floods had destroyed over 5000 farmlands.

Similarly in Jigawa State, flood after heavy rain is reported to have displaced more than 120 families at Unguwar Tsallake area of Guri local government area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The information officer in the council, Alhaji Sunusi Doro, told newsmen yesterday that the incident occurred after a torrential rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Doro said the flood submerged more than 120 houses, thereby rendering the occupants homeless.

“Some of the houses have already collapsed while others were submerged.

“Most the occupants are now staying in their relatives’ residences, as the water has denied them access to their houses,” Doro said.

He said the flooding had also cut off the general hospital in the area, adding that the residents had to navigate through the flooded water before they could access the facility.

The information officer quoted the Council chairman, Alhaji Musa Shuaibu, as sympthising with the victims, and appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to their aid.

Shuaibu said that the council, at its level, had provided empty sacks for residents to erect embankments, as part of measures to control flooding.

The council boss also advised people in the area to always clear culverts and drains in order to ensure a clean environment and free flow of water, whenever it rained.