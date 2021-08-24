President Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr Salim Saleh, has commended Crown Flour Mill for various intervention programmes aimed at boosting wheat production in the country.

He urged other corporate organisations and wealthy individuals, especially those operating in the agric value chain, to emulate Crown Flour in that direction.

At the distribution of some farming implements in Biyamusu village in Ajingi local government area, Dr Salim, said the company resolved to assist the women farmers to make them productive and to stand on their feet.

In an interview, one of the beneficiaries, Atika Shua’ibu, expressed appreciation over the gesture. She said the equipment would be used for the purpose they were given.

On her part, wheat development officer of Crown Flour Mill Company, Hajiya Rauda Musa Umar, said the firm had distributed water pumping machines and other materials to female wheat farmers to enable them boost wheat production in Kano State.

According to her, the company is committed to support the government to achieve its food security initiative.