Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, has passed the PECB ISO 27001 certification audit for its Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity framework and policies.

ISO 27001 (Information Security Management System) is the most recognised international standards for information security management for any organisation globally.

It provides clear processes for effective implementation and continuous mitigation to data/security breach for any organisation. This certification has placed Flour Mills as an organisation that is in line with the global best practices when it has to do with cybersecurity and data breach.

On the importance of the certification to Flour Mills, the group managing director/CEO of the company, Omoboyede Olusanya, expressed satisfaction over the certification, saying, credit should go to the team that ensured that this happened.

“This is a document that shows that we have done something and we are very particular in the areas of cybersecurity.

“We are desirous to build a world-class organisation. It is a process and it is an engrained process, there is a continuous stride that we have here. We will keep improving,” he stressed.

Speaking to the media, the group head of Information Technology (IT), Flour Mills, Serge Yao said: “this certification brings reassurance to business’ cybersecurity posture. It proves that we have well-defined system to handle cyber-attacks and cybersecurity.

“This certification testifies that FMN take seriously the confidentiality of information asset and IT risks are controlled. (Financial loss and damage to reputation are mitigated).”

He added that, “we started our cybersecurity program 14 months ago; the whole organisation was engaged. It has been a transformational journey for all our employees toward cybersecurity; weak areas were exposed and rectified.

“Globally targets for cyber-attacks have shifted toward manufacturing firms; so, we must mitigate IT risks and potential damage. We are the first indigenous FMCG to be certified and many more will follow for sure. This is a beginning, and we will continue to follow the best practices and ensure that we have our recertification next year.”

On the importance of certification, the chief executive officer of Kecam Technologies Limited, Bonny Mekwunye, an indigenous Cybersecurity company in Nigeria said: “about $10.5 trillion will be the cost of cybercrime by the year 2025, what does this mean, it is basically that many organisations will be exposed to cyber-attack, it is important that organisations must start thinking how to build their cyber security framework such as people, processes and technology.”

The country manager of DataSixth CyberSecurity Limited, Ihuoma Obioha, said “this certification is all about data security for the organisation and the need to have a round the clock continuous protection. This is a bold step for Flour Mills of Nigeria. There is cyber resilience and they are sure that their critical infrastructure is protected.”

The ISO 27001 is a globally acceptable certification for organisations that are desirous of strengthening the IT and cybersecurity frameworks.