BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

The managing director, Foods Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, Devlin Hainsworth, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its trading partners through investments and collaboration for growth.

The company recently hosted its annual customer forum and awards ceremony in Lagos to show appreciation for and honour its customers and business partners.

The yearly event provides an opportunity for the company to appreciate its distributors who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Hainsworth said: “working with our esteemed trade partners, FMN has remained consistent with its purpose of feeding the nation every day. We have been doing this for over 61 years and are determined to continue on this course.”

Appreciating the diligence of the distributors at meeting and the demands for efficient delivery of products to the end-users, Hainsworth stated, “I am very excited to mention that over the years, a very large percentage of the company’s business have been driven by our key distributors.

“Feeding the nation is a huge undertaking, which we have assessed in collaboration with our trade partners who share our vision, even as we continue to explore additional undiscovered potential for growth.”

In his remark, FMN’s head of Sales, B2B, Paul Udochi assured customers that the company’s constancy would further improve their mutual relationship, saying, “FMN is a customer-centric organisation, which is why we’ve reserved time at this event to recognise our customers and reassure them of our mutually beneficial cooperation.”

All trade partners were awarded brand new Samsung A72 mobile phones. At the same time, others, who had been recognised as high performers, received additional awards such as bags of Flour products and the stars award of 12-ton, 15-ton, and 20-Ton Utility Trucks.

The CEO of Felicia Modupeoluwa Trading Company Limited, Mr. Adegboyega Badejo, one of the awardees, expressed gratitude to FMN for its commitment to quality, collaboration, and acknowledgement of its stakeholders.

