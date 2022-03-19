Flourish Africa, a female empowerment Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) founded by Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist Apostle Folorunso Alakija has unveiled its training partners for the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Training.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos on Monday, March 14, 2022, the founder, Apostle Alakija, announced Eloh Consulting Limited, Google, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as its training partners. She disclosed that a minimum of 500 female micro-entrepreneurs will be trained annually.

After the training, 100 audacious entrepreneurs from the pool will access grants of a maximum of N2 million according to their business needs and capacities from an annual fund of 200 million Naira. She further explained that Eloh Consulting Limited will train the female entrepreneurs in 10 modules of management development over three months, Google will provide free digital skills training and Google Business Profile verification for female entrepreneurs.

“I launched the Flourish Africa 1 billion Naira Fund last year during my 70th birthday as a gift to hardworking and enterprising women. This initiative will focus on empowering women economically and socially for the benefit of their immediate families and the society,” she said.

In her remarks at the press conference, Lilian Uwaeme, Partner – Eloh Consulting Limited, stated that the company is proud to be partnering with Flourish Africa because the vision to empower five hundred (500) female entrepreneurs this year is a laudable one that aligns with Eloh Consulting’s values of empowerment.

Also speaking during the press conference, Mr. Kenneth Erikume, Director, Tax Reporting & Strategy, PricewaterhouseCoopers said “We believe that this initiative will empower the beneficiaries to understand the need to properly register their businesses and intellectual property, understand their role as good corporate citizens and comply with their tax obligations. According to him, PwC is supporting the programme as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

