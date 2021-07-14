The newly appointed chief regulatory and government relations officer of Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, Mr. Oluwabankole Falade, has vowed to strengthen the company’s relations with regulators.

In his role, he will support Flutterwave’s vision by providing strategic oversight and government relation strategies, while ensuring that the interest and needs of the business are aligned with that of the regulators.

Falade who said he is excited about the work Flutterwave has done so far in building trust with regulators, noted that he “wants the same things with the regulators; to grow businesses and economies through technology. My role remains to proactively work with stakeholders to better understand our interests and needs whilst ensuring we are always aligned with set standards and regulations. I am happy to get to work.”

Bankole brings 18 years of experience in law, regulatory affairs, government relations and business development across financial and telecoms industries. Before joining Flutterwave, Bankole was the Director, Regulatory Affairs and Government Relations at IHS Towers. He has worked at Visa and MTN, where he managed interactions with key government stakeholders and regulators in key markets across Africa.

The founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said: “With Bankole joining our team, we believe he is well placed to strengthen our existing relationships as well as support us create new relationships. Bankole will play an instrumental role in supporting us achieve our goal of creating endless possibilities for our customers with our key stakeholders in mind,” he added.