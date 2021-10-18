Osun Babes and FC Robo Queens are through to the semifinals of the ongoing of the Flying Officers Cup 2021 holding at the Area 10 Old Parade Ground Sports Complex, Abuja.

The two Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) sides progressed to the next round of the women preseason tournament in memory of the first-ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force, Tolulope Arotile, who passed on last year after a head injury sustained in an accident at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna, after defeated Royal Queens FC and Naija Ratels FC 2-0 respectively in their quarterfinal matches decided on Monday.

The Omoluabi Queens as Osun Babes are fondly called edged Royal Queens FC 2-0 in the first quarter-final match with Ebere Oleka and Bolaji Olamide accounted for the two goals.

A Few hours later, FC Robo Queens followed suit by beating Naija Ratels FC with the same 2-0 score line to book their place in the semifinals.

Speaking to journalists after the first two quarterfinal matches, coordination of the Flying Officers Cup 2021, Barrister Victoria Nlemigbo, commended all the 16 participating teams, saying they have given a good account of themselves.

“So far I’m very satisfied with what has gone on. The group stage saw several matches and today we had the first two quarterfinal matches and everything went on very well.

“From the beginning of the competition, the teams have given a good account of themselves with the highest standard of women football that you can find anywhere and with the fact that we are now at the elimination series, you should expect improved performance from the teams and showcases of their skills. So, I’ m expecting more competitive and interesting games,” Nlemigbo said.

The remaining two quarterfinal matches will hold on Tuesday with Confluence Queens FC of Lokoka and Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia lock horns in the first game of the day before Edo Queens and Sunshine Queens trade-tackle in the last quarterfinal match for a place in the semifinals.