The commencement of work by the contractor handling the British-American interchange flyover road project has caused hardship for motorists, pedestrians and residents of Jos metropolis.

Their groaning was occasioned by the closure of the roads. Most of the residents who ply the road to Terminus Market and the Centre for Continuing Education, queried why the contractor closed down the entire double lanes thereby causing untold hardship to road users.

Speaking to our correspondent in Jos, a public affairs commentator, Mr Charles Dickson said the experience was so bad, pointing out that in as much as they want to see development, massive infrastructures like roads and many others, the people should be carried along in the execution of such projects.

He said the government, contractor and stakeholders were supposed to have a town hall meeting or bring the stakeholders who live around the community for conversation, adding that, that did not happen. According to him, no one is an epitome of knowledge.

Similarly, a resident of Jos, Mr Ukandy Odey, questioned the integrity of the contractor. He added that if the contractor is qualified and competent, what it would have done was to create a diversion instead of total blockage.

“We saw during the construction of Gada-Biu and Secretariat Junction overhead bridges during the administration of former Governor Jonah Jang. The contractors created diversion. So the total road blockage completely give me reasons to say the contractor is substandard,” he said.

For Isah Ahmadu, who operates a commercial bus, from Bukuru to Jos metropolis, the total blockage of road has brought hardship most especially as they were made to pass through a long distance before reaching their destination. He appealed to the state government and the contractor to ensure works on the road are completed as scheduled to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for information and communication Hon Dan Manjang, when contacted to comment on the issue of compensation to property owners said there was a compensation committee put in place by the state government.

