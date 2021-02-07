By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned till February 22, 2021 hearing on a suit against the Rivers State government challenging the construction of three flyovers and other projects in the state

Two activists, Sebastian Kpalap and Arochukwu Ogbonna, representing the auspices of the Rivers Anti-corruption Network had approached the Court in Suit number: FHC/PHC18/4/2020, to compel the state government to make public the cost of constructing three flyovers and other ongoing projects in the state.

The flyover projects include Garrison Junction, Rumuokoro and Artillery Junction while other projects are the expansion of Airport Road and construction of landing jetty at Abissa Community in Akuku Toru local government area.

Others are reconstruction work at GRA Phase 2; clearing of site for a school building project in Borikiri; renovation of staff quarters and provision of 800 desktop computers at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and the rehabilitation work at Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

When the matter was mentioned in court, Counsel to the plaintiffs Victor Nweke informed the court of a counter affidavits served on them by the defendants counsel which they are yet to respond to.

The Court, presided over by Hon. Justice James Omotosho, adjourned the suit to February 22, 2021, for hearing after listening to counsels to the parties.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Counsel to the plaintiffs, Nweke said they were in Court for the Court to compel the Rivers State government to make public documents contained in the budget were the flyovers constructed are mentioned and the cost.

He said: “What happened in the court is that we were just service with deferent counter afidivict and other motion on Monday thereabout, under the rules we are entittle to respond within the period of 14 days under the High Court Civil Procedure 2019.

”The prayers of my clients are simple, we are asking that documents on some of the project be made available under the Freedom of Information Act, if an applicant applied for a public documents, he or she is entitled to be given such documents.

“We are not claiming for monetary compensation, but a public litigation that the state government produce documents contained in the budget were the flyovers constructed are mentioned and it cost.”

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheus Adangor, who is the Counsel representing the defendants declined to speak to journalists on the matter.