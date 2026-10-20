The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) approved over N208 billion in housing and mortgage loans in 2025 and financed 6,911 affordable housing units, its Managing Director and CEO, Shehu Osidi, has said.

Osidi gave the figures in Abuja on Monday at an event marking World Habitat Day and World Cities Day, organised by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He said the bank also disbursed more than N120 billion during the year. The money went to housing construction, mortgage financing, home renovation, cooperative housing and Rent-to-Own schemes.

The 6,911 units represent about 96 per cent of the bank’s 2025 target of 7,200 units under the Presidential and Ministerial Deliverables.

New products

Osidi confirmed the formal launch of the Diaspora National Housing Fund (NHF) Mortgage Loan, which lets Nigerians abroad finance property purchases at home. FMBN unveiled the product in London on August 7, 2026.

Eligible contributors can borrow up to N100 million at 9 per cent a year, repayable over a maximum of 10 years. Applicants can register for the NHF, complete Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and make contributions online. Approval remains subject to affordability checks and other requirements.

Growth in lending

The 2025 approvals are about 191 per cent higher than the N71.5 billion approved in 2024. That year’s figure was itself roughly 80 per cent above the N39.7 billion approved in 2023.

The bank’s funding base has also grown. FMBN reported in February that NHF collections hit a record N152.4 billion in 2025, up 48 per cent from N103 billion in 2024. The NHF is a contributory scheme that pools funds to give eligible contributors access to affordable mortgages.