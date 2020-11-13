BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja |

Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has disbursed a total of N265 billion to National Housing Fund (NHF) contributors in the last three years. The fund is meant to boost the delivery of affordable housing in Nigeria.

Managing director/chief executive of FMBN, Ahmed Dangiwa who stated this at the 2020 housing summit held in Abuja, said within the last three years, the bank added about 8,700 new homes totalling 29,133 housing units.

He noted that within the last three years, NHF collections grew by N186bn, representing 80 per cent, to reach a cumulative amount of N418bn as at September 2020.

The MD hinted that home renovation loan increased to 56, 000 within the year under review, adding that about 570,000 contributors were added to the NHF scheme, resulting to over 5.1 million subscribers.

Dangiwa maintained that 34 out of the 36 States of the federation were contributing to the scheme, even as five States resumed contributions in the past three years.

In a statement that was issued by the head, corporate communications group of FMBN, Mr Lawal Isa, the MD said the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for the bank to rethink and re-invent the country’s national policies and strategies for affordable housing especially for the low- and medium-income earners.

According to him, “Under our 5-year strategic plan, FMBN intends to target the non-salaried informal sector into the NHF scheme to achieve the goals of financial inclusion.”

In recognition of non-remittance to NHF scheme by banks and insurance companies, Dangiwa said that the bank would be advocating for a new NHF investment framework that would address the challenges of mandatory investors.

He added that, “The framework proposes that banks and insurance companies will contribute five per cent of their Profit-After-Tax as mandatory investments into the NHF instead of a percentage of their llife/non-life funds and the proceeds will be remitted into a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly established by these institutions and FMBN to ring-fence the investments.”

Based on FMBN’s projections, Dangiwa said it is expected that not less than N100bn will accrue to supplement the resources of the NHF Scheme as mandatory investments from banks and insurance companies if the proposal would be implemented.