The National President of Nigeria Appropriation Development Initiative (NADI), has appealed to the management of First Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) over fire outbreak at its Headquarters on Wednesday, called for critical investigation.

Recall that the headquarters of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria located in Abuja has been gutted by fire.

A source at bank who appealed not to be named said the fire lasted for two hours before it was put out.

However, a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, noted that a critical investigation needs to be conducted to uncover vivid events of the inferno

“According to reports, the fire outbreak had destroyed several sensitive documents especially in the office of the SA to the Managing Director and further extended to the Board Room before the fire was put away.

