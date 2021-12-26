Towards expanding the frontiers of.its women and girl-child empowerment programme ,She4She Initiative yesterday extended its outreach programme to mothers and their new babies at the Wuse General Hospital in Abuja, distributing cash, delivery bathing sets, pampers, mosquito nets and other household items in their hundreds.

Same outreach were carried out simultaneously at Yenagoa, as some of its staff and volunteers visited Federal Medical center, Ovom in Bayelsa State.

This intervention is in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Every Newborn Action Plan (ENAP), launched in 2014.

It provides a roadmap of strategic actions for ending preventable newborn mortality and stillbirth and contributing to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity.

In a chat with the founder of She4She, Barrister Peace Oyanbo Owei, she reiterated that the foundation would continue to reach out to women and the girl-child and support them in various capacities, adding that the visit to the General hospital was in commemoration of the UNICEF every newborn action plan aimed at ending maternal and child mortalities.

Some of the items distributed included complete sets of delivery bathing bowls, pampers, mosquito nets and cash were given to over 50 beneficiaries.

Oyanbo promised to do more next year and advised that government alone cannot cater for the needs of the people medically and educationally.

Her words:” It is very insensitive of us to expect that government can do it all alone. Nigerians should stop relying solely on government to do everything.

“We are not actually here to solve problems but to support you with these items and to encourage you all not to loose hope or give up in whatever you are doing when you return to your various homes.”

On the choice of the Wuse hospital, Oyanbo said that the foundation carry out surveys and also gets recommendations and requests.ftom individuals among others.

The visibly excited patients at the post natal ward of the hospital expressed joy wishing that other foundations would make earnest efforts to reach out to less privileged too.

Some.of the beneficiaries are Mary Awulu, Blessing Ifeoma, Grace Godgift Nwafor Elizabeth and Nkiruka Okafor among others.