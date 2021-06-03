FMDQ Securities Exchange Ltd on Wednesday approved the quotation of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc N2.58 billion Series 8 and N32.38 billion Series 9 Commercial Papers (CPs).

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Emeka Okonkwo, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okonkwo said the successful transaction was a milestone for the bank.

He said the approved quotation was under the bank’s N100 billion domestic debt issuance programme.

“The series 8 and 9 commercial paper issuance under our N100 billion domestic debt issuance programme is another strategic milestone in our bid to establish Union Bank as a leading financial institution in Nigeria.

“The net proceeds from the issuance will further diversify our sources of capital as we continue to accelerate business growth and drive our long-term strategy.

“Since the registration of the debt issuance programme in 2018, we have continued to see active participation from the market, demonstrating continued investor confidence in Union Bank and its growth trajectory,” he said.

Okonkwo added that the proceeds from the CPs would be used to support the bank’s short-term funding requirements.

He noted that the CPs were co-sponsored by Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Ltd. (lead sponsor), Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Ltd and UCML Capital Ltd.

Also commenting on the issue, the acting Chief Executive Officer and Director Financing, Renaissance Securities, Mr Samuel Sule, said the company was impressed with the success recorded by the CPs.

