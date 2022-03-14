FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of Coleman Technical Industries Limited N6.05 billion Commercial Papers (CPs) on its platform.

This comprises of N2.40 billion Series three and N3.65 billion Series four Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme. FMDQ said that the successful quotation of these CPs is testament to the opportunities which the Nigerian debt capital market (DCM) avails to corporates in diverse business areas.

Speaking, the managing director/CEO of Coleman, Mr. George Onafowokan said this would enable the company to increase its capacity of the business with additional working capital.

According to him, the significance of the CPs to Coleman is to give alternative funding from the debt capital market via Pension Fund Asset (PFA) managers, Asset managers, and other fund managers.

“It also gives us the availability of a pool of funds from the capital market and enables us to increase the capacity of our business with an additional working capital availability through commercial paper and that impact our ability to increase capacity or increase efficiency that we can then build on it as a company to increase the availability of products to the country at a more affordable price,” he stressed.

Speaking on the benefits, Onafowokan explained that, Nigeria, as a whole, would benefit from Coleman’s access to alternative funding at a better rate, saying that Coleman being able to increase its capacity and efficiency and make cables more affordable for Nigerians as a whole would affect the market positively.

The MD stressed that, “the available capital would translate to job creation because Coleman has embarked on expanding its capacity in the past year and the company is expected to open three new factories for the production of marine cables and gap cables for transmission.

“This will create additional jobs and the working capital will be going into the new factories as well as the optic fiber cables factory to be open also in Ogun State in the next quarter. This will also impact jobs of 500 direct jobs and indirect jobs of over 20,000.”

Also, Coleman CEO called for more support from the government to the cables industry and a better impact on local content, saying, “we expect to see more support from the government to the industry and a better impact on local content as we see with Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) and better impact of local content in other agencies of government that is in power and other industries.”