FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, has approved for listing the Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited Mutual Funds on its platform.

The Mutual Funds comprise of one billion units of N1.00 each Emerging Africa Money Market Fund, the one billion units of N1.00 each Emerging Africa Bond Fund, 20,000 units of $100.00 each Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund, and 500 million units of N1.00 each Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund.

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited is a subsidiary of the Emerging Africa Group, which provides portfolio management services to individual and institutional investors globally.

Speaking on the successful listing of the Funds, the managing director, Emerging Africa Asset Management, Ms. Ada Ijara, said: Emerging Africa Group is pleased to announce the listing by Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited of its bouquet of four Mutual Funds on FMDQ Exchange’s platform to give the Funds the desired visibility and transparency provided by the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The four Mutual Funds, which are duly registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provide corporate and individual investors with opportunities to invest in a wide range of underlying assets such as quoted equity stocks, bonds, eurobonds, treasury bills and other fixed income instruments,” she stressed.

She stated that the Emerging Africa Money Market Fund invests in liquid and low risk assets whilst providing capital preservation and competitive returns, saying the Emerging Africa Bond Fund is suited for moderately conservative investors and offers better returns with moderate risk.

“The Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund provides a hedge against local currency volatility by investing in US Dollar denominated fixed income securities at competitive returns. The Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund offers a moderate exposure to equities and fixed income whilst advancing gender diversity with its focus on equities of companies with proven gender diversity at board and management levels,” she added.

Ijara noted that the four Mutual Funds offer great value to the investing public, catering to their varying risk appetites and investment preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking on the successful issuance, the sponsor of the Mutual Funds and a Registration Member (Listings) of the Exchange, EAC Advisory Limited, through its managing director/Group CEO, Mrs. Toyin Sanni, expressed great delight at the listing of the four Mutual Funds on the FMDQ’s platform.

She also stated that “EAC Advisory is pleased, as Financial Advisers on the issuance and listing of the four Mutual Funds, to have supported Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited in the development and introduction to the market of such a comprehensive and innovative range of investment products.”