FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the approval for quotation of the NECIT Nigeria Limited N2.17 billion Series one Commercial Paper (CP) under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme on its platform.

NECIT Nigeria Limited is an indigenous company that deals in the manufacturing of car lubricants and engine oil, as well as the importation and sale of base oil.

Speaking on the successful CP quotation, the managing director/chief executive officer, NECIT Nigeria, Mr. Emmanuel Iheagwazi stated that, “NECIT is pleased to announce the quotation of its N2.17 billion Series one CP. As a leading indigenous player in the lubricant blending Industry in Nigeria, access to short term funds is critical to meeting our working capital needs.

“The approval of this Series one N2.17 billon CP by FMDQ Exchange represents a major milestone in our near-term growth aspirations. And with this support, our capacity to unlock value for all stakeholder has been further enhanced.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the sponsor of the CP quotation Boston Advisory Limited, represented by its managing director, Mr. Rotimi Balogun, stated that, “at Boston Advisory, we remain committed to an all-inclusive development of the Nigerian debt capital market; a market where the vast majority of bankable companies in Nigeria will have equal access to short term funds at cheaper rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

be a frontliner in arranging growth/expansion capital for mid-tier companies, and we are indeed delighted to work with NECIT in making this a reality.”