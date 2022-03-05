Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) said it has already invested N73billion to develop Sunti Golden Sugar Estates in Sunti, Niger State with plans to invest N70 billion in its remarkable Sugar Back ward Integration Project.

The company, in a document made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, said it is targeting 7,000 direct and 50,000 indirect jobs for its sugar value chain in the estates.

It promised to continue to expand its investment in local sugar production to enhance self sugar sufficiency in sugar production and as well as increase job creation in the country.

FMN stressed that, Sunti Golden Sugar estates is collaborating with 36 communities in job creation, skill development and securing the plantation from outside encroachment.

On a tour of the Sunti Golden sugar Estates which LEADERSHIP partook recently, it was observed that FMN investments at Sunti, Niger State, has significantly benefitted neighbouring communities who are feeling the impact by numerous community improvement projects, such as; accessible roads, electrification projects, primary healthcare, educational facilities, and expanded youth job opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, it was learnt, had 4,000 seasonal workers cultivating and harvesting the grass daily, out of which 350 are female who specialise in planting sugarcane and another 1500 workers specialise in crop maintenance and irrigation.

While the estate adopts three methods of irrigation systems, the intrinsic part of the farm cultivation has three kinds of irrigation systems that include; sprinklers, 14 pivots, and furrow managed by the workers on the daily basis.

The general manager of the estate, Anlo du Pisani during the tour, stated that, this is to ensures that the sugarcane plantations have access to water round the year for robust yield and steady growth.

These sets of workers are always on the farm ‪between 6am and 12pm every day and those that manually harvest the sugarcane are about 1,200, he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The management, he stressed, realised that the adoption of mechanised farming saves cost but embracing workers from communities was a move to create jobs and get them engaged.

A total of five settlements were constructed within the sugarcane plantation for the male workers with access to electricity, daily food, and portable water.

In an encounter with some of the workers during the tour, a female sugar planter supervisor, Ramat Labran who had Food & Nutritionist educational background at one of the colleges of education in Niger state expressed that the company has impacted a lot in her life, among other 350 female sugarcane planters.

She noted that, the monthly income from the company is used to assist her parents and younger ones who are still in secondary school.

Speaking on knowledge impacted by Golden Penny Sugar, a subsidiary of FMN, she said: “while in the college of education, I was at the food & nutrition department with a little background of sugarcane varieties.

“Right now, I can tell you different varieties of sugarcane and the ones that can germinate on poor soil. I have been empowered a lot over the last three years and the experience is wonderful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other sugarcane planters have also benefited from working with the company. The work does not stop them from doing other things. We resume ‪6 am and by ‪12pm we have closed for the day. Some are artisans and the monthly fund from the farm is used to support their family.”

Similarly, Agric manager, Golden sugar, Muhammad Ibba who overseas 3,500 hectares of sugarcane land, expressed that, it was a big challenge to make the hosting communities understand the importance of sugarcane plantation in Niger state

“The youths in the host communities were our sources of labour and it was a big challenge to letting them understand the need to collaborate with the management of Flour Mills of Nigeria in making Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar,” he pointed out.

He noted that, the management, over the years, has empowered youths in the host communities and ensures that the youths are properly taken care of once they work on the plantation on daily basis.

On what FMN is doing differently on sugarcane cultivation, he said: “we do not plant sugarcane varieties based on its history somewhere. We have our research team who gives close monitoring to sugarcane varieties we wanted to plant. We always spend a lot of time I stuffing any sugarcane varieties into the farm.

“We always conduct soil tests before planting any sugarcane. It tells us the varieties we suppose to plant and the quantity to plant. These things are very expensive but FMN understands the importance of doing them.”