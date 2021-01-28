By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Former two-time member of Kogi State House Assembly representing Igalamela odolu, Ambassador Friday Sani has said his convictions and the state governor’s sterling qualities are reasons for his defection to the governing All Progressive Congress (APC).

Amb Sani, who is known for opposing Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State, said the national caretaker committee are responsible for the recent reconciliation between the governor and himself.

Speaking at the national secretariat of APC on Thursday, he declared his support should the governor declare for president in 2023.

Sani said: “I was still the member of the PDP up till 2 hours ago when the membership card of the PDP was actually torn and I actually change my party to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and I didn’t do this alone. I did this in full consultation of my people; I have a very large followership. The discussion for my decamping that took place today started two to three weeks ago and ever since then I was consulting with my people and today, history is made as I decided to change my political party to the All Progressives Congress.

“My reasons are very obvious, I’m a believer of all people, I’m a believer of developments, I am a believer of safety of my people and that is why I have been able to check the variables the options and the options are available politically right now and I decided that the best option for me in the circumstance that I find myself and to be able to stand for my people is the All Progressive Congress and I’ve so changed my political party.”

When asked about his expectations especially after being at loggerheads with the governor, he said “well I think that is thing of the pass I had a very rough with my governor in the past and the intervention of the National Chairman of the all progressive congress has cemented a new relationship between myself and the governor as I speak to you now we are now brothers. I cannot assure that with the current intermediary role by the National Chairman of APC I am very sure that rough road will not come between me and him anymore.”