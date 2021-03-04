By MBACHU GODWIN, Abuja

The National working Committee (NWC ) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has appointed Dr. Olu Agunloye as the new acting National Chairman of the party.

In a statement by the party’s national Secretary in Abuja , Alhaji Shehu Musa Gaban said the decision was taken at the Party’s National working Committee meeting held Wednesday 3rd march 2021 in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agunloye , a former piooner Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and a former Minister of Power ,mines and defence was until his appointment deputy national chairman South.

The party urge the new Chairman to bring to bear his experience in repositioning and strengthening the party to be an alternative platform for Nigerians.

The statement reads in parts “The National Working Committee NWC of the SDP has appointed Dr Olu Agunloye as the new acting chairman of the party. The decision was taken at the meeting of the committee today Wednesday march 3 ,2021 at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, is in line with the provisions of article 125. 1 and article 13.2 of the party’s constitution”