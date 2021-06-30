Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Gombe State for emerging top on the ease of doing business log and subsequently clinching the award of the best performing state and number one in ease of doing business among the 36 States and the FCT.

He also commended the state governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, for his support to the small and medium sized enterprises in his state.

Governor Yahaya received the award which was presented to him by the vice president during the 4th MSME awards and Dinner held at the Banquet Hall of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The Awards ceremony was the climax of a week-long celebration of excellence, hard work and innovation in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in Nigeria.

Director-general, Press Affairs, Gombe State Government House, Ismaila Misilli, recalled that Gombe State had emerged as the best among states that have provided attractive environments that promote business growth in Nigeria as contained in a result of the State Ease of Doing Business Survey.

The survey was undertaken by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) as a status report on the current attractiveness of states business climates for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the occasion, Osinbajo said the federal government was encouraged by the resilience and innovation of young Nigerians across different sectors and is committed to doing more to support their growth and prosperity.

“Let me leave you with President Muhammadu Buhari’s words of commitment to MSMEs in Nigeria: he said, “We will continue to stand by you, to support you and create opportunities for you to grow and prosper,” the VP stated.

He commended the creativity of the 2021 winners of the awards, noting that “the awards have inspired many young entrepreneurs to greatness and some of the stories are simply incredible.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the event, Governor Yahaya said, “I feel really satisfied and delighted that the reforms we are undertaking and the efforts we are making in general have been recognised to the extent that we have been adjudged to be the number one state that provided the enabling environment for businesses to thrive”.

He said the recognition will spur him to do more for the people to feel the impact of what both the federal and the state governments are doing in terms of providing support to the small and medium enterprises and businesses at large.

The governor said the attainment of this feat is a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment to Good Governance which has culminated in comprehensive reforms in land administration, financial management, revenue administration and the massive infrastructural development that are critical to doing business.

He said, “With an enterprising workforce, vibrant market, robust infrastructure, peaceful atmosphere and favorable regulatory environment, Gombe state has all that is needed for MSMEs to thrive and succeed “.

Twelve (12) MSMEs across the country won awards in different categories, including ZIA SPICES which represented Gombe State and emerged best MSME Clinic participant- female category.