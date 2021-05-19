In a bid to bring lasting peace to Lunguda and Waja communities in Balanga local government area, Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday called on both aggrieved parties to embrace peace in the spirit of forgiveness.

The paramount ruler of Waja Chiefdom, Bala Waja, Alhaji Muhammad Danjuma Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing journalists shortly after an expanded security council meeting with stakeholders presided over by the governor.

Speaking after the meeting which lasted over five hours, the monarch said the meeting convened and presided over by Governor Yahaya eventually yielded the desired result, as the communities resolved to sheath their swords by forgiving one another.

He said, “The governor had presided over several similar meetings since the eruption of the crisis in April 2021 aside from his numerous interventions in relieving the affected communities and I am happy to tell you that today the aggrieved parties have agreed to forgive one another in the spirit of oneness”.

The Bala Waja appealed to locals in exile from the affected communities and others displaced by the sad development to return to their communities to continue work for their livelihood, especially now that the rainy season has set in for farming activities.

“It is high time we believed that we need one another to progress as a chiefdom and the restoration of peace in the affected communities in Waja Chiefdom is the solution to our development as such let us forget the past and restore the long standing brotherhood we were known for”.

He thanked Governor Yahaya for his untiring effort in building peace as well as the commitment of other stakeholders without which he said the mission of bringing the lasting solution among the people of the communities would not have been achieved.

The meeting was attended by the deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, two former deputy governors, John Lazarus Yoriyo; and Thaanda Rubainu; former chief judge of the state, Justice Hakila Heman, heads of security agencies, district heads from Balanga local government area, among other community and religious leaders from the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, following the resolution to embrace peace by the leaders at the expanded security council meeting, the secretary to the state government, Prof Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, has been directed by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to announce a review of the dusk to dawn curfew earlier imposed on the affected communities.

In the statement, the SSG said, “ Further to my press statement on the crisis in Nyuwar, Jessu and Heme Villages of Balanga Local Government Area between 12th-13th April, 2021 which prompted the imposition of a 24-hours curfew on Nyuwar, Jessu, Sikam, Degri and Kulani Districts, His Excelency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State has approved the review of the 24- hour curfew to 6:00 Pm – 6: 00 am with immediate effect”.

“Government reiterates the need for peaceful co-existance among communities and its determination to protect lives and property of the citizenry.

“All security agencies are hereby advised to ensure strict compliance with the State Government’s new directives. However, those on essential services should continue to discharge their duties”.