The project work at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Gombe, is ongoing.

The Park, located at Dadinkowa, within the vicinity of the hydro power plant, when completed and put to use, will be a hub for trade and investment. The project has been described as a big attraction for investors and industrialists, as the zone boasts of fertile agricultural land and other natural resources.”

The present administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has mapped out plans and other economic strategies that will enhance economic growth in the immediate host community, Gombe state and the nation at large.

These economic development initiatives will pave the way for both local and large scale farmers to sell their farm produce to interested investors in their farmlands without having to transport them elsewhere.

The job creation for the state teeming youths is another beneficial aspect of the initiative as well as revenue generation.

