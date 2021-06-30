The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as chairman of the APC Primary Election Appeal Committee for the Anambra State governorship election.

Other committee members are Senator Julius Ucha, Hajiya Maryam Mamu Salifu, Alh. Bukar Ali Dalori, and Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu who will serve as secretary.

According to a statement by Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, national secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)

All Progressives Congress (APC), the five-member committee is expected to hear all appeals arising from the conduct of the Primary Election in line with the provisions of the Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of candidates.