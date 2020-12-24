By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The former Gombe Football Association Chairman, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has urged the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, to focus on providing infrastructure for sports development and leave those who have the responsibility of managing the Nigerian football leagues to do their job.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sports, Gara-Gombe wondered why the Minister will be dangling into the issues that he only needs to be seen and not to be heard.

He said there are so many conflicting statements from the Minister and the League Management Company (LMC) about the standardization of the league and club licensing that one would begin to wonder who is actually in charge of the league.

“Who is in charge of Nigeria’s football league? Is it the LMC, NFF or the Honourable Minister of Sports? Good enough, the NFF are talking less about the league but the Minister is talking more of it. Conflicting statements from different angles, sources and interest groups. The Minister is exposing himself too much, dangling into issues that he only needs to be seen and not to be heard.

“He should sit down to look at policies and talk about how to provide infrastructure and an enabling environment for sports. Club licensing system is not his business. Let those who have the responsibility to regulate and enforce the licensing system do their work,” Gombe stated.

The fearless sports critic also spoke about other issues on which the League Management Company has failed to offer satisfactory explanations to the public and urged the Minister to call them to order.

“I want the Minister to start asking questions if he really wants to be serious about the league. He should ask the LMC to explain how Supersport left our league as title sponsor.

“Globacom, our own telecom company with all what they have done for Nigerian sports, especially football, also exited from sponsoring the league and nobody explained to Nigerians what happened. Or is the LMC not supposed to inform us about what really happened?

“I’m sure the Minister can call Chief Mike Adenuga and ask him a straight question. He can also call Supersport. Supersport injected more than one hundred and twenty million US dollars ($120m) into the league for three years but nothing to show for it because the money ended in private pockets. And we’re here pretending as if all is well. The Minister cannot ask questions about what happened in the past and he is busy talking about club licensing and starting of the league.