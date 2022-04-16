A former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar(rtd) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the conduct of the planned National Census slated for April 2023 and concentrate on securing the country.

He also urged the President to also focus on ensuring that the 2023 election is credible.

Umar, who described the report on the planned National Census as “shocking”, tasked Buhari on concentrating on finding a lasting solution to the disturbing security challenges across the country.

According to him, ‘’Nigeria is facing existential challenges epitomised by insecurity and a collapsing economy’’, adding that embarking on a census would amount to a misadventure and waste of scarce resources.

Umar, who is also the chairman, Movement for Unity and Progress (MUP) maintained that the Buhari administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

The statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday reads in part: “The decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria to seek and got the approval of the National Council of State to conduct a national census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians.

“A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented level of insecurity, collapsing economy cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a national census.

“We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to suspend what amounts to misadventure and waste of scarce natural resources.

“This administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

“A National census at this point is certainly not a priority assuming that its conduct is possible.”