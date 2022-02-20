I must openly confess that the harmonious working relationship between the 9th National Assembly and the executive arm of government is rare, unprecedented and to an extent commendable. Let it be crystal clearly understood, however, that there have been issues involving individuals strong enough to truncate the jaw-jaw situation and how it has been managed to achieve this level of progress, so far recorded is worth studying. The special advisers to the president on National Assembly matters both for the Senate and House of Representatives also deserve a huge commendable for their role in achieving political stability.

While today’s discourse will not centre on the raging debate of who has the power of the purse between the executive and the legislature, I have offered my perspective a few weeks ago. Irrespective, let me re-emphasise that in a presidential system of democracy, the parliament is a bigger partner. Having realised this, President Muhammadu Buhari has been tactical enough in handling issues relating to the parliament.

It is a known fact that the president wasn’t comfortable with the insertion of projects by lawmakers during the appropriation process. In his speech at the signing ceremony, the president questioned what he described as worrisome changes’ made by lawmakers to the budget.

“ The 2022 Budget that I just signed into law provides for aggregate expenditures of N17.127 trillion, an increase of N735.85 billion over the initial Executive Proposal for a total expenditure of N16.391 trillion. N186.53 billion of the increase however came from additional critical expenditures that I had authorised the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to forward to the National Assembly. The Minister will provide the public with the details of the budget as passed by the National Assembly, and signed into law by me.

“It is in this regard that I must express my reservations about many of the changes that the National Assembly has made to the 2022 Executive Budget proposal.

“ I signed the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law to enable its implementation to commence on 1st January 2022. However, I will revert to the National Assembly with a request for amendment and/or virement as soon as the Assembly resumes to ensure that critical ongoing projects that are cardinal to this administration, and those nearing completion, do not suffer a setback due to reduced funding.”

In keeping true to his promise the president sent a request to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act it earlier passed in December 2021.

The request was contained in a letter dated February 10, 2022, and read during plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Buhari in the letter said it was imperative to remove all capital projects that were replicated in the 2022 Appropriation Act, as he disclosed that 139 out of the 254 projects in the budget totaling N13.24 billion had been identified for deletion.

He, therefore, requested the National Assembly to amend the Appropriation Act to provide for capital expenditures in the sum of N106,161,499,052 billion, and N43,870,592,044 billion for recurrent expenditures.

The president also requested that an additional provision for N2.557 trillion be appropriated by the National Assembly to fund the petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework which was revised to provide fully for PMS subsidy.

Buhari underscored the need to reinstate four capital projects totalling N1.4 billion in the Executive proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and N22 billion cut from the provision for the Sinking Fund to retire mature loans needed to meet government’s obligations under already Issued Bonds.

The letter entitled, “Submission of the 2022 Appropriation Amendment Proposal,” reads in part: “As I indicated at the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Act, I forward herewith the Proposals for the amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act (as detailed in Schedules I-V), for the kind consideration and approval by the Senate.

But contrary to expectations that some of the projects it inserted during the appropriation they have decided to shed first line charge allocation to some government agencies, notably Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), North East Development Commission (NEDC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). This simply suggests that just as the president cannot order the parliament around, the lawmakers can not also ignore his preferences out of mutual respect and understanding. Therefore, we should direct our anger to both arms of government whenever their efforts fall short of expectation.