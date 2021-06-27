The national embarrassment occasioned by the leaking roof of the National Assembly; White House lobby speaks to our maintenance culture as a people and the competence of those in charge of physical planning and development of the facility.

For those who are very quick to blame the decay of the National Assembly facility on the failed N37 billion budget proposal for the renovation of the complex, I can only pity your ignorance. The truth is that from the day such an edifice was constructed and handed over for use, there must be a maintenance plan, and if such plan had been complied with, we wouldn’t have a mini river-niger at the White House lobby.

More specifically, the maintenance engineers should know the type of materials used for the roofing as well as the expected quality assurance period within which it should be replaced or fortified. However, the bigger picture of N37 billion renovation cost was enough to becloud the thoughts of the corrupt bureaucracy, whose target is to earn their dubious living from contract kickbacks.

I am sure that sad development is not in any way a surprise to those who are familiar with the National Assembly complex, and the leaking roof is not the only embarrassing situation with the complex. The new buildings completed and handed over for usage by Julius Berger about 15years ago are fast becoming a shadow of itself, particularly since the construction company was relieved of the contract for maintenance five years ago.

Most of the meeting rooms are no longer conducive for their purposes as the air-conditioning systems fail incessantly. In most cases, committee chairmen and clerks will have to lobby for the very few meeting rooms with functioning air conditioners and those who have to make do with other meeting rooms will manage with standing fans sometimes borrowed from other offices within the complex.

As worse as the situation sounded, it is not the worst. Let me sincerely advise anyone planning to visit the National Assembly to be sure not to use the restroom throughout the stay or come along with toiletries. The era of modern utilities such as hand washer and hand dryer at the National Assembly convenience is long gone, I wonder how much embarrassment this alone has caused the image of the country. As if that wasn’t bad enough, it is unbelieve that the management of the legislative arm of government cannot trust guest around the offices of our lawmakers with ordinary toilet tissue, the guests, irrespective of his or her standing will have to knock at the office of the restroom attendant to make a demand before a miserable 2rolls of toilet tissue is detached from the whole. This, however, does not apply to all the restrooms but only four, in the remaining places, numerous 75cl water containers deposited by users are saving the day.

The rot at the National Assembly complex is far beyond the leaking roof and it does not take N37 billion to conduct routine maintenance, the management has to wake up to its responsibilities.