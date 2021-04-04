By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO

Almost two years into the life of the 9th National Assembly, the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) is yet to fully commence its assignment.

Although, the committee held its inaugural retreat a fortnight ago, its activities appear relatively slow compared to its sister committee in the senate which already is preparing to tour the geopolitical zones for consultations.

The irony is that the activities of the two committees are inter-dependent and one cannot conclusively deliver its mandate until the other does. Therefore, the Ahmed Idris Wase-led Committee of the House would have to work with extra speed to avoid an allegation of sinister political motive on constitutional review as was the case in 2015. I will also recommend that the National Assembly starts a future review of the Constitution with a joint committee so that the two chambers would work together from the scratch to avoid unnecessary delays.

Be that as it may, the germane issue of autonomy for local government areas is undoubtedly on the front burner of the constitution review, and the committee chairman, Wase identified local government reforms, electoral reforms, and judicial reforms as major issues being given priority.

What is more interesting about the issue of local government autonomy is that there are two contradicting bills currently before the House. The one which seeks to grant autonomy to the local councils has been passed for the second reading and referred to the committee, while the second bill which seeks to scrap local governments as the third-tier of government is still awaiting second reading.

Although many state actors excluding current governors seem to be favourably disposed to the administrative and financial autonomy for local councils, I do not want to underestimate the reasons advanced for a scrap of the third-tier of government and the support that may follow.

The member representing Abua Odua/ Ahoada East federal constituency, Solomon Bob who sponsored the bill for a scrap, said it seeks to remove local governments as a tier of government in the Constitution and vest their creation, powers and funding exclusively in the state Houses of Assembly in accordance with the principle and practice of true federalism in a culturally diverse and territorially extensive country like Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irrespective of the momentum already gathered in support of financial and administrative autonomy for local councils, should Bob’s bill scale through the second reading and by another chance of luck survive at the committee level, you can be sure that state Houses of Assembly will do the bidding of their respective governors to make the scrap a reality. By so doing, individual state governors will have total control of the local councils in their respective states and manage or mismanage the funds that should accrue to the grassroots. I hope this never happens!