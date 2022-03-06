From last Wednesday, some women groups in their numbers thronged the National Assembly (NASS) to express their disdain for the rejection of some bills which sought to earmark certain legislative and executive positions for them in government.

A bill which sought to create special 111 legislative seats for women, entitled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide For Special Seats for Women at the National and State Houses of Assembly,” failed during the voting last Tuesday. Only 81 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, while 208 voted against it and 13 members abstained from voting.

Another bill which sought to allocate 35 percent of political positions based on appointment to women also failed in the House.

The last bill which sought to reserve a minimum of 20 percent for women in ministerial or commissioner nominees had also failed as 226 in support while 70 voted against, a voice vote was later adopted and the bill passed. However, the same bill failed at the Senate, therefore, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila’s craftmanship to salvage the bill was an effort in futility.

But should government positions be specially reserved for women just because of their gender? One could conveniently argue that the several women in exalted potions didn’t get there through any quota system. Women have competed with men in different boardrooms and in many cases outshone them. Can the same feat be replicated in the political arena?

At every time, I harbour the thoughts of delving into partisan politics, the second most important worry that comes to my mind after dealing with political party leaders, is how to settle the several political cheerleaders who are mostly female and are organised in clusters to sing praises of those seeking elective offices.

My friends would always remind me that whenever I attend a political meeting or visit a political leader, there is always a need to keep some money aside for women who would welcome and escort me with cheers and praise-singing. I was sternly warned that failure to do so would affect my image in the political circle which may not be easily redeemed.

“Hon, you must always remember the women oo; they are the ones to tell your stories, that will either adjudge you as being generous or stingy. They are always there to sing your praises and make you feel your chances at reaching your political aspiration is very clear. But if you don’t treat them well, or you’re used to promising from time to time, they would soon change your name to ‘Hon Next Time’ or Hon “I’ll See You Later.”

This is the story of many women who are savvy in political gerrymandering, from north to south, east to west, they are outspoken and also very blessed with intellect and oratory skills to soar well in political leadership. However, in most cases, they are discouraged by their mental limitations and always had to admit to playing the role of supporters’ club in a political contest.

Should we be surprised that these women have a lot of energy to canvass for votes and support their favourite male candidates? A political party with more women either as cheerleaders or party mobilisers already has an edge over other parties. In my opinion, this energy can be converted to giving these women more leadership roles. The women can also in unison dump any political party that is not sensitive to their plight and embrace a party that will give them a better opportunity to advance their political interests.

This is why I am particularly not bothered about the failure of some bills seeking to earmark legislative and even executive seats for women in the ongoing amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended). While I agree that there is a wide gap of gender disparity in political leadership, my idea of bridging the gap is not by admitting that women have some kind of special ability and they should be pitied to have what the constitution never denied them. That alone will affect the mental capacity of women to compete with men.

Although some European countries including France and even some countries in Africa have adopted a system of percentage quota to encourage women in politics, I insist that this strategy will only put them at a position of inferiority among their male peers. Rather, I believe that a metal reorientation for our women not to play a second fiddle in any chosen endeavour will gradually bridge the gender imbalance.

I am glad that a female scholar of political science, Damilola Agbalajobi PhD share the same thought as mine.

Agbalajobi, who is a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, retorted that “A better strategy is to ensure that within the existing system and the number of seats available, electoral gender quotas are implemented to make room for a particular percentage of women. In Spain, for example, there is a legal requirement for candidates presented for electoral positions to comprise at least 40 per cent of each sex. Mexico also has a voluntary quota system that consists of at least 40 per cent of the same gender at the party level. It also has legislated quotas at the legislative level.

I consider creating additional seats for women to exclusively occupy inferior to ensuring that within the existing seats, women are given a minimum number of seats to occupy.