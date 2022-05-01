Speaker Femi Gbajabimila is a patriotic Nigerian who does not only know exactly where the country’s constitution and electoral laws need reforms but also goes further to recommend practicable amendments, although at selected periods.

Gbajabimila knew exactly when to propose a direct primary mode of selecting candidates within the political parties; when to suggest an open ballot system of election ( option A4) and how to markup the consensus candidate arrangement smuggled into the electoral act amendment by stringent conditions, although some of these proposals failed.

The speaker is at it again, last week, while speaking at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House where he presented a paper on ‘Consolidating Nigeria’s Democracy: Prospects for Strengthening Nigeria’s Electoral Systems Ahead of 2023 Elections.’ he emphasised the need to review the campaign laws of the country, especially in the area of finances for elections.

“To be effective, such campaign finance reform legislation will impose a financial reporting mandate on candidates and campaigns and impose severe penalties on violators,” Gbajabiamila noted”.

According to him, t it may help clean up the flow of money into the political process, adding, “but there is a real risk that this ends up making the process more expensive by creating regulatory compliance costs.

“So, as we consider this option, we will consider others too and remain open to new ideas.”

Given Gbajabiamla’s experience in the politics of Nigeria which had largely been characterised by financial inducement to influence the choice of candidates by political party delegates and executives as well as direct vote-buying during general elections, one would not but wonder why the speaker is suggesting such an important and sensitive reforms after the electoral laws have been amended by the parliament and signed into law by the president.

Could it be because his master in Lagos and the lord of money politics is contesting the 2023 elections, and such a reform would have affected his chances since the Lagos political godfather understands money politics better?

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), when pointedly asked about the movement of bullion vans in and out of his Ikoyi residence on Burdillion Street, said the bullion vans seen at his residence a day before the 2019 presidential election did not convey ballot papers, but money, which belongs to him, and not for any government agency.

After voting in Alausa the following day, Tinubu was asked about the vans, in relation to the ongoing elections, and he said: “Bullion vans? Are those ballot papers?”

“Excuse me, is it my money or government money? I don’t work for the government, I am not in [any] agency of government. Let anybody come out to say I have taken any contract from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last five years,” he said.

Years after, what two bullion vans containing money was doing at the residence of national leader of the ruling political party had not been questioned, and efforts were not even made to investigate the suspicious movement of money during an election period. Assuming without conceeding that Tinubu did not violate any electoral laws with the movement of huge sums largely believed to be for election purposes, no law has been put in place to discourage such activity after the experience.

Surprisingly, after the electoral laws had been successfully amended with Gbajabiamila as the speaker playing very strategic and critical roles, he suddenly remembered the lacuna in the laws as regards election financing.

Does this not amount to playing the Ostrich? Such actions should not be overlooked or encouraged in our polity, Gbajabiamila lacks the moral justification to suggest reform in the country’s campaign laws as regards finances for elections, he had the opportunity to drive the change but chose to look the other way.

The speaker can not choose to suggest reforms that suit his political interest during amendments to national laws, overlook the one he chooses to ignore only raise issues after the amendment had been concluded. This is unbecoming of someone in the vintage position he occupies, it is one style of inconsistency I can’t overlook!