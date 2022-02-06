For those who are yet to be familiar with the diligent nature of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila the event of last Thursday should give an insight.

While the occurrence was very strange and some ardent observers of the policy had suspected some kind of political manoeuvring, the kind of anger I noticed with the speaker as he made his way out of the chamber does not suggest a stage-managed event.

It may be correct, therefore, to conclude that a speaker that will not spare his principal officers and other colleagues from reproach when their attention is divided during plenary would not pardon dereliction of dirty from any staff, no matter how highly placed.

To this end, Gbajabimila expectation that all should be set for parliamentary activity at the time plenary should commence is correct. This is irrespective of whether plenary sometimes commence late for various reasons best explained by the leadership of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbajabimila on Thursday abruptly adjourned on Thursday due to the unavailability of the Order paper. The Order paper is a program schedule that dictates the proceedings on the floor of the House

The visibly angry speaker ordered that an immediate sanction be meted out to the staff responsible for the production of the Order paper

“I am going to hold you responsible. I’m going to hold whoever is responsible. This House sits at 11 am, everybody knows that it’s 11:20, when I came in, nobody was on this floor. None of your deputies was here.

“Order paper is not ready. What kind of thing is that. What kind of thing is that that we are now forced to adjoined the House. Everybody should see me in my office. House adjourned till Tuesday,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While I agree with the speaker that whoever is found wanting in his duties should be sanctioned, it is my opinion that Gbajabimila should start such sanction from his protocol officers who allowed him to proceed into the chamber without adequate arrangement.

It may also be unfair to hurriedly blame the bureaucracy for the administrative lapses. Sometimes, the staff of the House Committee on Rules and Business effect changes on the order paper till the last minute. Therefore the speaker ought not to be in a hurry to apportion blame on the situation, chairman of the Rules and Business committee should have been consulted and his opinion sought before the abrupt adjournment.

The speaker might have overreacted by adjourning the plenary as a few minutes of patience could have saved the business of the day, while sanctions would still be meted out appropriately.

May I observe that the speaker’s public outburst, however, justified has put the country in a bad light as it projected the National Assembly bureaucracy as an unserious workforce. The speaker has been around for long enough and he should be able to identify diligent workers to work with since many of them started their career when he was already a principal officer of the House.

Been that as it may, the kind of national embarrassment should be allowed to happen the second time. The speaker should pay some more attention to situational intelligence and should know when to stage his presence at any assignment, particularly very sensitive ones that is viewed all over the world.

It is my fervent hope that what happened last Thursday was not beyond what meets the eye and it was not stage-managed to save a bad day as suggested in some quarters.