When last week I wrote about the N4trn request for petrol subsidy by PresidentMuhammadu Buhari in the revised 2022 budget, I had no clue that the request would be approved without any kind of scrutiny or thoroughness. The philosophy of a parliament seems to have lost its intent and purpose in the 9th Assembly while the very few who understood the concept and are still loyal to it are already frustrated.

If you call the 9th Assembly a mere extension of the executive arm of government, you will not be wrong, since the leadership of the parliament, hiding under the reason of synergy between executive and legislative, reduced their function to formality and drama.

For a petroleum minister, President Muhammadu Buhari, who had before coming into objected to the idea of fuel subsidy, saying that there wasn’t any subsidy on petroleum, a pragmatic parliament ought to have invited him to understand what he changed between when he was and the opposition leaders now that he is in government. More so, the parliament should enquire from him, what the government could do to save the country from paying trillions of naira annually, unaccounted for, in the name of petrol subsidy.

The president, as a former player in that sector, said the was sure that anyone who claimed they were paying subsidy on petroleum imports was a fraudster. But as president and minister, his government has since been paying subsidies which, for the purpose of confusing Nigerians was referred to as ‘under recovery’.

I could feel the frustration of the chairman of, the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betara Aliyu who could not even defend the action of the committee he’s leading. When asked about the rationale for approving the N4trn subsidy and how the government would fund such a huge deficit in the budget, Betara retorted that he wasn’t sure about the sustainability of it but his committee had simply done what the leadership of the House wanted. But Betara was quick to add that he doesn’t believe in the fuel subsidy regime, but that the government had to do the bidding of Nigerians, particularly the organised labour.

Let the truth be told, due subsidy thieves would never allow Nigerians to enjoy the purpose of subsidy. Nigeria and Nigerians will always be shortchanged in the process, and as such, it is my number one argument against the continuation of the subsidy regime.

While I agree that there is a huge burden of responsibility on our leaders, I wish to note with sadness that at every step of the way, many Nigerians are themselves ready to explore opportunities to enrich themselves illegally, thereby collaborating effectively with those on power to further kill the system.

This is why there has been a lot of confusion around the statistics of our daily consumption of petrol. a former group managing director of the NNPC, Ibe Kachikwu while assuming duty in 2015, had disputed the numbers that were being bandied then (60 million litres per day), and promised to be fully transparent about such matters if confirmed. He did made frantic efforts to be true to his words until he was deployed as minister of state for petroleum. After Kachikwu the publishing of NNPC accounts and the puzzle around the volume of imports as well as consumption was never resolved.

The fuel subsidy regime, in my opinion, is more beneficial to a cartel of current Nigerians who would rather kill the economy than allow the system to work, therefore, since it is nearly impossible to kill the cartel, we should kill the subsidy itself.