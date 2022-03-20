Unfortunately, it is becoming clearer by the day that our courts are not immune from political pressure handling cases brought before it and giving judgements. This is the worst danger posed to any form of government as political manipulations in the temple of justice subject the government to mockery.

The judgement delivered by Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia that ordered the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubarkar Malami to delete 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) is politics taken too far. It appears to me like a naked dance of some political interests in the market square.

Inasmuch-as I understand that President Muhammadu Buhari and those who alongside believe that section 84(12) offends the spirit of the constitution were swindled by the National Assembly, I take exemption to take suck political gerrymandering to the court in a jiggery-pokery manner.

While signing the 2022 Electoral Amendment Bill on February 25, President Buhari complained that the provision constituted a fundamental defect, saying it was in conflict with extant constitutional provisions.

He said Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party.

The section reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

He stated that the provision introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification.

Understandably, the president reportedly secured commitments of the National Assembly leaders to immediately amend the proposed law before signing the bill into an Act and immediately followed up by sending a letter to both legislative chambers for the to seek the amendment. While Speaker Femi Gbajabimila was still hiding behind a finger, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan delivered the butter pill by rejecting the presidents proposal.

But that should have been the limit of political scheming on the matter and the president or Malami should have, at best, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to seek interpretation of Sections 66 (1) (f), 107(1) (f), 137 (1) (f) and 182 (1) (f) of the Constitution as against section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

In the case under review, Justice Anyadike held that the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act is inconsistent with the provision of Sections 66 (1) (f), 107(1) (f), 137 (1) (f) and 182 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

While I agree with the court to the extent that section 1(3) of the Constitution provides that “If any other law is inconsistent with the provision of this constitution, this constitution shall prevail, and that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void” yet the trial judge allowed the court to be dragged into the arena of politics.

It is no news that the defendant in the case is an interested party and it will amount to deliberate irresponsibility for the court to feign ignorance of this.

I don’t know how this will end, but clearly, the attorney-general has promised to obey the court order in gazetting the electoral act, and I can bet that elections would have been conducted and concluded before the appellate and the apex court makes pronouncements on the matter.