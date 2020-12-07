BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

A cleric, Prophet Tersoo Jeremiah, yesterday urged Christians particularly, pastors to put money aside and focus on preaching the gospel in order to make the world a better place.

Prophet Jeremiah who is the founder of the Nazareth Church of All Nations (NACOAN), Nyanyan told LEADERSHIP in Abuja that God has blessed Nigeria with so many men of God but some have kept the truth away which is affecting the church globally.

The cleric who was celebrating the first Sunday of the month of December said it’s high time that Christian all over the world started sharing the true gospel.

“We need to keep money aside and preach the gospel that God has called us to preach. By doing so, it will go a long way in changing manythings. So I would advise fellow pastor and all religious leaders, let’s keep money aside and do the right thing.”

Speaking ahead of the Christmas celebration, the spiritual father urged Christians to remain faithful to God in everything they do, adding that leaders in the country should keep away love of money andpolitical affiliations to overcome the insecurity in the country.