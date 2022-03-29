Former national publicity secretary of PDP, chief Olisa Metuh has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on setting up an electoral committee to prepare it for the strategy and tactics of election management rather than being distracted by zoning just to satisfy personal ambitions.

He stated this in an open letter to the 37 member zoning committee led by Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

He added that it would appear “inequitable, unfair and repugnant to natural justice for a decent and noble party like the PDP, having allowed individuals to campaign for such a long period with the attendant human and material cost, to undemocratically truncate their aspiration with zoning at this late hour.”

He recalled that the 2019 zoning to the North was done well ahead of the primaries and no member from the South complained of having suffered untold hardship on that account.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I plead that the only choice for equity, fairness, good conscience and natural justice to reign, is to allow all members the opportunity to contest without the moral burden of Zoning. Zoning can be done immediately after the elections.”

The former PDP spokesman noted that history beckons on each member of the committee to take a decision that will not only stabilise the party but also showcase it’s readiness for the 2023 elections.

While he noted that the South East in good conscience and for equity and fairness, deserves to produce the next President of Nigeria, he however added “Oftentimes, what is desirable may not be achievable and therefore there is need for the PDP to thread carefully and be sensitive on how to tackle the North where the All Progressives Congress (APC) controls 14 states as opposed to only four states by us.”

He recalled that in 2015, the party adopted sole candidacy which dampened the morale of members to openly campaign for the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT