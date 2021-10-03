Chairman, senate committee on Local Content, senator Teslim Folarin has empowered over 1,500 youths with cash grants to boost their small-scale businesses in Oyo state.

The participants were drawn from Oyo central senatorial district of the state.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the facilitated 4-day Batch “B” Empowerment Trainings for 1000 Youths of the senatorial district, the three-term senator stated that cash grants to all participants of the two-week long empowerment trainings were part of his constituency projects aimed at empowering and improving the socio-economic development of his constituents.

According to him, apart from knowledge and skills imparted to the participants, each of them was given N40,000 to support their businesses ideas, excluding multi-million naira expended on the two weeks of intensive training.

He explained that N60 million was given to the 1,500 participants.

The training focuses on ICT Skill Acquisition, and Elementary Management Techniques for Cooperators, Sole Traders and Partners in Oyo Central Senatorial District.

Participants were drawn from Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East and Oyo West LGAs of Oyo Central Senatorial District underwent their trainings at Omajid Events Center and IPMAN Event Centre, while those from Ona-Ara, Oluyole, Lagelu, Egbeda and Akinyele LGAs received their trainings at Jesus The Rock Hall, Jegede and ENIF Event Centre and Hotel, Akobo Ibadan.

Speaking on behalf of the 1000 Batch B beneficiaries drawn from the 11 LGAs of the district, Mr. Saheed Babatunde appreciated the three-term senator for the opportunities given to the selected youths.