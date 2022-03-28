A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, yesterday urged the Sen Abdulahi Adamu-led leadership of the party to follow President Muhammadu Buhari’s roadmap.

Okechukwu who is also director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON) who spoke with journalists at the Eagle Square Abuja on the outcome of the just concluded APC convention congratulated Adamu and members of the new National Working Committee (NWC).

He asked them diligently follow Buhari’s roadmap while conducting the forthcoming primaries of the party, even as he said the key items in the roadmap of the president, which is adherence to the doctrine of internal democracy and equal opportunities, would ensure that the forthcoming party primaries were not hijacked by highest bidders.

Okechukwu admitted that money bags were seemingly unavoidable in Nigeria’s body politics, but acknowledged the possibility of conducting free, fair and transparent party primaries in the country.

He said, “My confidence is predicated on the premise that Distinguished Senator Adamu and his team will follow Mr President’s roadmap because he (Adamu)headed the Reconciliation Committee and some members like the National Organising Secretary are with him.

fore handy with the Report, it will be easier for NWC to navigate.”

“For me the NWC should first address the recommendations of the Reconciliation Committee Report so as to engender trust and guarantee genuine peace instead of peace of the grave yard in many states before embarking on the primaries.”

Okechukwu faulted claims that there was no time to waste on reconciliation, describing it as indispensable to the actualisation of Mr President’s roadmap.

“All the NWC needs to do is to set up many primary electoral panels, minimum of three per state for State House of Assembly, Senate and Federal House of Representatives, Gubernatorial and Presidential. There should be as many as possible for lumping up will slow down the process and create room for the money bags to hijack the process.”