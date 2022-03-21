Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has decried the rise in sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and child, early, and forced marriages in the country.

The group raised the alarm during a three-day capacity-building training organised by Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Kano State.

The training, on CTIP, SGBV and CEFM responses was organised to sensitise 30 selected civil society organisations (CSOs) on GBV and other related practices from Jigawa, Kano and Zamfara states to deepen their understanding and also improve their response to the practices.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said the national programmes coordinator, FOMWAN, Asiya Rodrigo while speaking to newsmen said the association engaged in situation analysis across the target states and realised that these practices are so rampant, primarily in rural communities. Rodrigo said there are long-standing customs and traditions of these practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also noted that “FOMWAN is building the capacity of the CSOs to respond to the scourge.”

She also said the intervention is a five-year project funded by USAID in Nigeria to strengthen civic advocacy and local engagement in the selected key areas.

“We are involved in this sensitisation to improve the impact of the CSOs, individual, family as well as the broader communities to end this menace,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT