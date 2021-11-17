The Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria, (FOMWAN) has said it will not relent in its efforts in actualizing its core mandates of advancing the course of women and the girl child while also engaging in advocacy and humanitarian activities that will make the country a better place to live in.

The FOMWAN’s Amirah, Hajiya Rafiah Idowu Sanni while welcoming the Sultan of Sokoto and the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III to Oyo State for a two-day visit, said that the support the association had been receiving from eminent Nigerian Muslims and organisations including the Sultan of Sokoto had been immense.

The Sultan was in Oyo State for the commissioning on Tuesday of a multi-million naira court, a magnificent mosque and an ultramodern library built in Iseyin by an individual, Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who is an indigene of the town.

It was also gathered that the monarch will today be at the convocation and 70th Founder’s Day of the University of Ibadan as the Chancellor of the Premier Institution.

The national Amirah of FOMWAN, noted that the coming of the Sultan at this time was uniquely significant and historic as it coincided with the 15th Coronation anniversary of the Royal father who ascended the exalted throne in 2006.