By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East zone, Alh. Gidado Sidikki has disassociated his members from the plan to impose blockade against supply of food items from the Northern part of the country to the South by the Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria.

The MACABAN leader told LEADERSHIP in an exclusive interview yesterday in Awka, Anambra state that members of his association should be counted out of the action.

He rather stated that the food dealers’ association leadership earlier wrote a letter to his group inviting them to join in the protest explaining that the planned food items blockade was to protest against incessant killings and destructions of their members’ properties in various part of the country but that his association did not accept the invitation.

He, however, urged governments at all levels to dialogue with the foodstuff dealers association to find out their grievances, assuage them, and, persuade them to call off the action for the sake of the poor.

The MACABAN leader described any imposition of blockade against food supply from any part of the country to the other as inhuman and counterproductive to the growth of national economy.

He reacted to the order by the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano on Monday during which the governor directed the security agencies to treat any herdsman found carrying an AK-47 gun as “criminal” saying that the governor’s order has the full backing of his association.

Governor Obiano had during the security meeting which was even attended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and heads of all security agencies in the state, including the police, Directorate of State Security Services (SSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Army, FRSC and other stakeholders -traditional rulers, state vigilante groups, leaderships of town unions ordered that any herdsman found carrying an AK-47 should be treated as a “criminal ” adding that fresh census of all bonafide herdsmen operating in the state should be conducted, and locations of their operations noted. In his reaction, the South East zonal chairman of Miyetti Allah stated that the governor’s directive was in line with the agreement already reached between the governors of the South East states and his association that any herder found with a gun should be treated as a criminal. He said that the leadership of Miyetti Allah in the South East zone under his watch, do screen prospective cattle herder who come into the region before such person would be allow to graze. “My members have been having good relationship with their host communities, in spite of some isolated cases of misunderstanding, which is normal in every human existence” “Our interest in the zone is purely economic” he said, insisting that no herder was interested in contesting the ownership of land with members of their host communities. He however pleaded with members of host communities not to latch on the governor’s order and begin to kill his members, rustle their cattle or destroy their properties on trump up allegations that they were found carrying guns

Though he commend the efforts of governments in the South east zone for securing the area against banditry, Sidikki, however, stated that much still needed to be done to ensure that law-abiding citizens, including herders were free to carry out their businesses without hindrance in order to make life better for every Nigerian.